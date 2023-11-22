US Postal service kicks off ‘Operation Santa’ earlier this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 111-year-old program by the United States Postal Service ensures children’s letters to Santa make it to the elves and the human helpers who assist with gifts. To participate — kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s North Pole address, which can be found on the Postal Service’s special website.

All letters must be postmarked by Dec. 11. If you want to help Santa and his elves and do Something Good this season, consider helping. This week marks the earliest kick-off ever for the program.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.