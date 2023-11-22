Your Life
US Postal service kicks off ‘Operation Santa’ earlier this year

Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service's 111-year-old program, started earlier this year. Letters to Santa must be postmarked by Dec. 11.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 111-year-old program by the United States Postal Service ensures children’s letters to Santa make it to the elves and the human helpers who assist with gifts. To participate — kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s North Pole address, which can be found on the Postal Service’s special website.

All letters must be postmarked by Dec. 11. If you want to help Santa and his elves and do Something Good this season, consider helping. This week marks the earliest kick-off ever for the program.

