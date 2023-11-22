UPDATE: Credit card company reimburses Surprise viewer for a dozen fraudulent charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Denia Garrett says that without On Your Side, she would still be stressing out over a bill she shouldn’t have to pay. “With this being taken care of, it gives me so much relief,” Garrett told On Your Side. “It’s a monkey off my back. It’s a weight off my shoulders.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Garrett explained that she uses her Citi Bank credit card to help manage expenses that come with her daughter’s cheerleading competitions. Some of those competitions are even in other countries. “I mainly use it for our expenses during the season. So, I use it to book our airline fare and our hotel reservations. That’s what I mainly use it for.”

But then she noticed numerous odd charges that started off with round numbers like $150, and then additional charges popped up. Once Garrett disputed the mysterious charges, Citi Bank immediately removed them. After all, Citi’s website says consumers have “$0 Liability on Unauthorized Transactions.”

Then months later, Garrett says Citi put those mystery charges back on, saying they found no fraud. That’s when she contacted On Your Side. “Well, I sent Gary Harper an email because the stress is just getting to me.”

On Your Side got a hold of Citi Bank and asked them to reopen Garretts’s case to ensure they reached the right decision. After another look, Citi agreed the nearly $3,000 in charges were fraudulent and permanently removed them from her account.

Garrett says she couldn’t have done it without On Your Side. “Absolutely! 100%,” she said. “The very next morning, I got a call from Citi Bank. And I don’t think that would have happened in this timely fashion if it wasn’t for Gary (Harper). Before On Your Side, I kept calling over and over and over and I could never get a hold of anyone who understood or could solve my situation.”

Garrett tells On Your Side that because of this issue, she will no longer use her Citi credit card. On Your Side wants to thank Citi for looking into the issue again for us and coming to the resolution it did.

