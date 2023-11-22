Toddler extremely critical after near-drowning at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a toddler is fighting for his life after he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. The near-drowning happened at a home north of 56th Street and Bell Road around noontime.

Crews say the 3-year-old boy was underwater for a few minutes before he was pulled out by family. Family members quickly began CPR as they waited for firefighters to arrive. The boy was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. However, video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed there was no fence around the pool. The investigation is ongoing.

