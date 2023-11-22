Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Toddler extremely critical after near-drowning at Phoenix home

Firefighters say a 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a toddler is fighting for his life after he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. The near-drowning happened at a home north of 56th Street and Bell Road around noontime.

Crews say the 3-year-old boy was underwater for a few minutes before he was pulled out by family. Family members quickly began CPR as they waited for firefighters to arrive. The boy was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. However, video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed there was no fence around the pool. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

Make-A-Wish Arizona flew down Santa Claus so he could tell Luca and his family they're going to...
Make-A-Wish fulfills Arizona boy’s wish to be part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The public is asked to avoid the area near College Avenue and Curry Road.
Tempe PD: One person hurt after shooting near Papago Park
Firefighters say a 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a...
Toddler pulled from backyard pool in north Phoenix
AZFAMLIY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Wednesday 11/22/23
An overcast Thanksgiving weekend for some of Arizona