This Gilbert happy hour serves up deals and generous portions

Culinary Dropout is a great spot for food, fun and some great happy hour deals!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Culinary Dropout is a great spot for food, fun and some great happy hour deals! We head to the East Valley to the Gilbert location where Rich Berra from Johnjay and Rich joined Ian Schwartz to sample some of the good eats.

Their happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with five locations around the Valley. For $11 you can get a generous portion of their soft pretzels and provolone fondue, it’s a fan favorite! How about their hearty antipasta plate with a nice assortment of meat and cheese for $12. Their BBQ pork belly nachos are big with delicious flavors for only $12. Culinary’s meatloaf sloppy joe is really good and will get you on your way to being for for $8. Their famous onion dip and chips come in at $6 and the Spicy Korean Ribs for $8.

Plenty of options for everyone and some good drink deals on happy hour as well! Click/tap here to learn more.

