Tempe Police on scene of ‘active’ investigation near Papago Park

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are at the scene of an “active” investigation near Papago Park on Wednesday afternoon. While details are limited, the public is asked to avoid the area near College Avenue and Curry Road, off of Scottsdale Road. A large police presence was seen as an area was being roped off near Papago Park.

Tempe Police are on scene for an active investigation in the area of College Ave and Curry Rd. Please avoid the area as there is a large police presence. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/HWa9kmXtZt — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) November 22, 2023

