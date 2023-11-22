Your Life
Tempe Police on scene of ‘active’ investigation near Papago Park

The public is asked to avoid the area near College Avenue and Curry Road.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are at the scene of an “active” investigation near Papago Park on Wednesday afternoon. While details are limited, the public is asked to avoid the area near College Avenue and Curry Road, off of Scottsdale Road. A large police presence was seen as an area was being roped off near Papago Park.

