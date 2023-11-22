Your Life
Surprise Squad honors good neighbor with a special gift

The two of them have become so close over the years that Epi now calls her ‘Grandma Lorei.’
By Mark Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dolores is in her 90s, legally blind, and lives by herself, but she is far from alone. Epi lives upstairs from her and is always looking out for Dolores. The two of them have become so close over the years that Epi now calls her ‘Grandma Lorei.’ Epi works at Sky Harbor Airport and will juggle her schedule so she can be available to take Dolores to doctor appointments. Recently, Dolores spent more than two weeks in the hospital, and when Epi wasn’t visiting her, she was taking care of things at home.

“She cleaned my house from top to bottom,” Dolores told 3TV’s Simone Cuccurullo and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad crew. “Even did the ceiling fans. She washed all the bedding. And had everything done and polished by the time I got home. It was awesome.”

Unfortunately for Epi, her rent has been raised twice in recent months. Between that and her kindness, Dolores wanted to recognize Epi with a visit from the Surprise Squad. The team met Dolores in the clubhouse of her complex. Epi walked in a short time later, thinking she would help donate some knickknacks to a local thrift store. She was taken aback when she stepped inside and was greeted by Simone and the cameras. Once Epi got over her surprise she explained why she does what she does.

“Look at her,” Epi smiled. “This is my neighbor. I want to be there for her. I love to give when I can. I don’t have much to give so I try to give her my time and my service.”

“We want to say thank you for being such a good neighbor to Dolores,” Simone said as she handed Epi an envelope. Inside was a certificate stating she was getting a two-night suite accommodations at the Hilton Sedona, including breakfast each morning and dinner in one of the resort’s festive holiday igloos.

However, the surprises weren’t finished. Simone handed Epi a second envelope. Epi gasped when she read the paper inside. “What does it say?” Simone asked.

“It says $5,000, Surprise Squad, Valley Toyota Dealership,” Epi replied. “Thank you very much. I don’t know what to say, but thank you. Perfect timing.” She hugged Grandma Lorei, saying this would be the best holiday of her life.

