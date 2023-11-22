Your Life
Surprise Police arrest 8 people for illegally firing guns; warn the public it’s a felony


Surprise Police contacted and formally trespassed 27 people and arrested eight more for illegally firing guns within city limits.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surprise Police have made multiple arrests for illegally firing guns after warning the public about the consequences earlier this month.

On Nov. 3, the Surprise Police Department warned community members about firing guns within city limits after bullets reportedly hit multiple homes. Police said the houses were struck by random bullets that were fired from a desert area near McMicken Dam, which is by U.S. 60/Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Authorities said they would be in the area looking for any shooters.

On Tuesday, Surprise Police shared an update on their zero-tolerance campaign for anyone found illegally discharging firearms within city limits. The city of Surprise installed or replaced signs in the desert area to ensure there was no trespassing or shooting within city limits. Police say, unfortunately, multiple people ignored their warnings. Surprise Police contacted and formally trespassed 27 people and arrested eight more for illegally firing guns within city limits. Police say some of those arrested even parked their vehicles next to no shooting signs and ignored that warning.

In the state of Arizona, illegal firearm discharge is a class 6 felony, however prosecutors have the option to charge the defendant as a misdemeanor, according to the state statue. If it becomes a felony conviction, the defendant can be sentenced 4 months to 5.75 years. Surprise Police again remind the community that there is no shooting within city limits, and no hunting is allowed within a quarter mile of any building.

