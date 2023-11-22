Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Durant scores 31, now 11th all time in points, Suns roll past Portland 120-107

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, passing Elvin Hayes for 11th place all time, and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 in an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

Durant, playing in his 1,000th NBA game, needed 14 points to pass Hayes, who had 27,313 in his career. He achieved that in the first quarter on 6-of-6 shooting, including a 3-pointer and a free throw. Durant scored 39 points in 46 minutes in a double-overtime win at Utah on Sunday. He has 27,330 in his career.

Devin Booker scored 28 for the Suns, who won their fourth in a row overall and are 2-1 in West Group A in the tournament, while the Trail Blazers finish group play at 1-3. Phoenix plays its final group game Friday at Memphis.

Deandre Ayton, booed heavily by the Footprint Center sellout crowd in his return to Phoenix, scored 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their eighth in a row.

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Arizona, played his first five seasons with the Suns. He was traded to Portland in a three-team deal that saw longtime Portland star Damian Lillard go to Milwaukee, and the Suns acquired Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic — both starters for the Suns on Tuesday.

Nurkic scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for Phoenix. Nassir Little had 13 points for Phoenix, and Eric Gordon added 10.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points to lead Portland. Malcolm Brogdon returned from a strained left hamstring and scored 19 for the Trail Blazers.

The Suns again played without Bradley Beal, sidelined with lower back spasms for at least two more weeks. Yuta Watanabe (deep bruise in left thigh) also was out for Phoenix.

UP NEXT

Portland: Hosts Utah on Wednesday.

Phoenix: Hosts Golden State on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

The Trail Blazers and the Suns met twice in the preseason, with Phoenix winning both.
Suns look to keep 3-game winning streak going against Trail Blazers
Watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday at 7pm on Arizona's Family 3TV...
Phoenix hosts Portland after overtime win against Utah
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA...
Durant leads Suns past Jazz for second time in three days
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen...
Suns survive high-scoring night, beat Jazz for first In-Season Tournament win