‘Significant progress’ made in Preston Lord homicide investigation, Queen Creek police say

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The investigation into the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord continues nearly a month after the Combs High School junior was severely beaten outside a house party in Queen Creek. On Wednesday, Queen Creek police issued an update saying that while there have been no arrests, “significant progress has been made” in the investigation.

“We understand the community is grieving the loss of a child and you want an arrest. We do, too. This was a heinous crime and we are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said in the latest news release. “Due to the nature of the incident, it is imperative that we conduct a thorough investigation that provides a foundation for a strong case in court, which is ultimately necessary for a conviction. As your chief of police and as a parent, my heart is heavy, especially as we go into the holidays. We continue to focus on justice for Preston and his family.”

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, Queen Creek police responded to a disturbance involving teens near 194th Streets and Via Del Oro. Police arrived within minutes as a number of teens were leaving the area but found no indication of any crimes. Officers were called back to the area nearly an hour later after reports of an assault. Lord was found lying in the road near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho, about a block away from the original disturbance call.

Lord had been brutally attacked outside a nearby house party and died at Phoenix Children’s Hospital two days later. His aunt previously told Arizona’s Family that the 16-year-old suffered major injuries, including a severe brain bleed, and that his heart had stopped. Within days, police began investigating Lord’s death as a homicide.

QCPD Chief Brice said roughly 100 to 200 people were at the party, and adults were inside the home. The homeowner spoke with Arizona’s Family late last month, saying he was distraught about his daughter’s Halloween party getting out of hand. He said that only his daughter’s friends were expected to come, but people who weren’t invited also showed up. He said he kicked everyone out within two hours, adding that his daughter didn’t know Preston and didn’t go to school with him.

Another neighbor described the scene as chaos, with teens drinking and throwing up in her front yard. Some teens told her students from several different East Valley high schools were at the party, including Casteel, Hamilton, Highland and Perry.

On Nov. 14, over two weeks after the attack, police said they had received hundreds of tips and identified “multiple persons of interest.” At the same time, the FBI announced a toll-free tipline and a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Lord’s death. To date, police say they have received hundreds of tips, 21 of which have come through the FBI’s tipline.

Anyone with information is asked to call QCPD at (480) 358-3575 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov. Photos and videos can be submitted online here. To reach the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit photos/videos here.

Timeline of Events

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:07 p.m.: QCPD’s non-emergency line receives a call about a possible disturbance involving juveniles near 194th and Via Del Oro. Teens were seen leaving the area, but no illegal activity was observed and officers were diverted to another call.

9:49 p.m.: QCPD receives a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Officers arrived within three minutes and found a teen lying in the roadway . They administered lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Monday, Oct. 30

Preston Lord passed away at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QCPD announced that officers are investigating the teen’s death and that they are awaiting findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police also requested surveillance and doorbell camera video from a half-mile radius of the area between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. Residents with video or other information are asked to call (480) 358-3500 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Police announced the teen’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and that officers are working several leads. QCPD Chief Randy Brice and Cmdr. Mark Newman also dispelled online rumors claiming that officers were already at the party when the attack occurred.

Monday, Nov. 6

QCPD provided a brief update on the investigation, calling it “complex and far-reaching due to the amount of people involved” while stressing that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Police said several search warrants have been executed as investigators work towards an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Lord’s classmates and friends held a candlelight vigil at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

QCPD announced that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified in Lord’s death. Chief Brice said the department had received hundreds of tips and that the investigation has included “extensive interviews, warrants and court orders.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office joined the investigation and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects. Anyone with photos, videos or other information is asked to visit fbi.gov/prestonlord or call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Thursday, Nov. 16

A group of Queen Creek residents distributed “Light Up the Night” signs , which instructs families to light a candle until Thanksgiving Day for Lord, his family and the safety of all kids.

Friday, Nov. 22

QCPD confirms that no one has been arrested but that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord. (FBI)

