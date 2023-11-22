Record crowds from Arizona take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.

The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Roads will likely be the most clogged Wednesday and be at it’s worst between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The good news for those in the Valley will be the pausing of the freeway construction closures that caused travel headaches on a typical weekend.

The good news for travelers by plane and car alike: Prices are coming down. Airfares are averaging $268 per ticket, down 14% from a year ago, the travel site “Hopper” says.

What about gas prices?

Gasoline prices are down about 37 cents a gallon from this time last year, according to AAA’s national averages. In Phoenix, gas prices are hovering around $3.60 but even lower prices can be seen in west Phoenix, Glendale, and Tolleson. AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

A survey of GasBuddy users found that despite cheaper pump prices, the number of people planning to take a long driving trip this Thanksgiving hasn’t changed much from last year. Patrick De Haan, an analyst for the price-tracking service, said inflation has cooled but some things like food are still getting more expensive. Consumers are also charging more on credit cards and saving less.

How about air travel? Any major disruptions or delays?

As of Wednesday morning, travelers flying out of Phoenix are in good shape, but there are some delays if you're headed east. David Caltabiano has the latest.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday and 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday. Sunday will draw the largest crowds with an estimated 2.9 million passengers, which would narrowly eclipse a record set on June 30.

Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going, is cautiously optimistic that holiday air travel won’t be the same mess. So far this year, he said, airlines have avoided massive disruptions.

