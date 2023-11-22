Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Record crowds from Arizona take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving

Watch for extra patrols along our state's highways as thousands hit the roads for the holiday weekend.
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.

The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Roads will likely be the most clogged Wednesday and be at it’s worst between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The good news for those in the Valley will be the pausing of the freeway construction closures that caused travel headaches on a typical weekend.

The good news for travelers by plane and car alike: Prices are coming down. Airfares are averaging $268 per ticket, down 14% from a year ago, the travel site “Hopper” says.

What about gas prices?

Gasoline prices are down about 37 cents a gallon from this time last year, according to AAA’s national averages. In Phoenix, gas prices are hovering around $3.60 but even lower prices can be seen in west Phoenix, Glendale, and Tolleson. AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

A survey of GasBuddy users found that despite cheaper pump prices, the number of people planning to take a long driving trip this Thanksgiving hasn’t changed much from last year. Patrick De Haan, an analyst for the price-tracking service, said inflation has cooled but some things like food are still getting more expensive. Consumers are also charging more on credit cards and saving less.

How about air travel? Any major disruptions or delays?

As of Wednesday morning, travelers flying out of Phoenix are in good shape, but there are some delays if you're headed east. David Caltabiano has the latest.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 2.6 million passengers on Tuesday and 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday. Sunday will draw the largest crowds with an estimated 2.9 million passengers, which would narrowly eclipse a record set on June 30.

Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going, is cautiously optimistic that holiday air travel won’t be the same mess. So far this year, he said, airlines have avoided massive disruptions.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

In less than three years, Set Jet has executed over 6,300 flights with over 33,000 passengers...
Book a flight on a private plane with Set Jet in Scottsdale
Get an inside look at Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakery, Elf University and more at the...
A one of a kind North Pole experience that can only be accessed in Flagstaff
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce Glendale stop as part of 2024 North American tour
Using everyday household items you likely already have to clean out that coffee stain.
Queen of Clean: Getting coffee stains out with household items