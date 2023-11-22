Phoenix dog recovering after allegedly being shot in the face by neighbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog shot over the weekend in Phoenix is recovering tonight. His owners say a neighbor opened fire on the two-year-old Siberian Husky named Falco, who was in his yard at the time. They say the dog stuck its nose through a hole in the fence, and the neighbor pulled the trigger. The bullet went through his nose and lodged in his tongue.

“Why? What made you think in your head that it was okay?” Falco’s owner Hailey Hernandez asked. Hernandez and her fiancé Zachary Zuran still don’t understand how 45-year-old Matthew Wazny could allegedly shoot Falco.

“It’s just cruel, it’s just very cruel,” Zuran said. “And he needs to learn his lesson.”

Court documents say on Sunday, Phoenix Police responded to a call of shots fired that struck a dog. When police arrived and questioned Wazny, he matched the suspect’s description from the original 911 caller. When he was taken into custody, police found a weapon that matched the one Falco was shot by.

“They arrested him on the spot, saw blood on his shirt, his hand,” Zuran said. “He admitted that he didn’t like the dog’s barking so he shot him.”

Phoenix Police say Wazny was noticeably intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.

“He just needs to get some help,” Hernandez said.

For Hernandez, her first thought was her 12-year-old son Alex. He was just a few feet away from the dog when Falco was shot.

“If it missed Falco and hit my son, I would be planning a funeral right now,” she said.

“I was scared and sad at the same time,” Alex said. “I felt bad at Falco for feeling in pain and just running around.”

Two days later, the whole family fears spending too much time outside, even in their own backyard.

“The whole family is kind of on edge, nervous,” Zuran said. “Especially with Wazny being out. He did post bail.”

Hernandez says they considered moving somewhere else. But in the end, they wanted to prove that, like Falco, they are not going anywhere.

“I can’t let this get the best of us,” she said. “We have to stand our ground and reach out to everyone and say, hey, this is what’s going on in the neighborhood, and we’re not going to be pushed out. We are going to live comfortably because this is our home.”

Wazny’s bond was set for $10,000. Arizona’s Family wasn’t able to confirm with the Maricopa County Superior Court if Wazny had paid it but was able to confirm he is not currently in prison. Wazny is facing several charges connected to this case.

Falco’s owners have set up a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs.

