A one of a kind North Pole experience that can only be accessed in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The North Pole Experience is back in Flagstaff for its 15th year. And each year, it offers a unique and immersive Christmas experience.

Morgan Vanderwall has worked for North Pole Experience since its start. She said they have people from all over the world who visit the workshop each year. “Obviously, we are in crunch time right now,” Vanderwall said. “So when we open up the workshop to the public, we then ask all visitors from around the world to come in and help our elves build toys and help bring Christmas magic to others.”

Trolleys leave the Little America Hotel in Flagstaff and then get transported to the North Pole. Visitors will then be able to explore nine interactive Christmas rooms, from the toy factory to the mailroom and even Mrs. Claus’ Bakery.

The elves and all the crews are just as excited as the visitors. ”We get kids who have never seen snow; it’s like extra magical for them,” Elf Chili said. “It touches my heart, especially when they’re specifically talking to me. They’re like, ‘Elf Chili, you’re my favorite elf.’ And I’m like, ‘OMG, I’m going to cry.’”

So whether you are one or 100, Santa’s workshop has something for everyone. “The magic that the workshops bring to all families of all ages ... it’s something you can’t even put into words,” Vanderwall said.

The full experience opens on Friday. You can come for a quick visit to the North Pole or do an overnight experience and have breakfast with Santa. You can find more information about the experience and where to buy tickets here.

