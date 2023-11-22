Nonprofit in Yuma County receives funding to address farmworker healthcare barriers

SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Institute of Health has awarded a $1 million grant to Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit in Yuma County that serves farmworkers. That funding will go toward addressing healthcare barriers for farmworkers, a vital workforce for the nation’s agriculture industry.

The nonprofit has worked with the agriculture community in Yuma for over 20 years with offices in San Luis, Gadsden, and Somerton. They estimate about 40,000 farmworkers work in Yuma every year, which includes farmworkers that cross the border every day. It’s a population the nonprofit said faces language and economic barriers to accessing health services.

They were awarded $1.2 million from the Health Institute for their first year and $6 million over the next five years. They’ll be working alongside the University of Arizona to research some of the health disparities the agriculture community is currently facing.

Audren Morris-Sandoval is the deputy director for Campesinos Sin Fronteras. She said one of the challenges is that the farmworker community puts health at the bottom of their to-do list. She also says they’re workers who are determined and resilient.

“Your average worker might have pain or a headache and they’ll rest, stay home, and go to the doctor. A farmworker is more likely to go to work and work through that pain. They work through rough conditions and climate,” Morris-Sandoval said. “We want to make sure our farm working community remains thriving and healthy and they continue to be a major source of providing the food that sustains us.”

She said one of the reasons they were chosen for the grant is because they have experience working with local growers and have already built trust with the farming community.

“We will hear directly from the farm workers, through outreach and listening sessions. Through this process, their voice will be the loudest one. We want them to tell us what their challenges are and what they believe they need in order to access better health outcomes,” Morris-Sandoval explained. “The issues change and we try to change along with the issues. We are always responding to emerging issues as they arise. Lately what we are seeing is we are needing to respond to issues of climate justice, issues of heat, heat stress, and how that’s impacting our farming community.”

In July, a Yuma farmworker died while working in hot temperatures. Morris-Sandavol said they’ve been working with Arizona representative Mariana Sandoval to create legislation or heat protection for workers working in extreme temperatures.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.