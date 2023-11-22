Your Life
Nice temps in store for metro Phoenix

AZFAMLIY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Wednesday 11/22/23
Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice start to the morning in Phoenix with temps in the 50s and 60s.

We have a great day on tap with highs climbing to around 77 degrees later this afternoon.

Plan on plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday with dry conditions throughout Arizona.

Turkey Day looks great with plenty of cloud cover to start with dry conditions.

We will start to see the clouds diminish by the end of the day and into the evening in AZ.

A quick, moisture-starved trough will swing into the area late Friday into Saturday.

This system will bring snow showers down to the Flagstaff level, but accumulation is expected to be minimal.

If we see rain in Phoenix, and it’s only about a 20% chance, it should be Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking great with clouds and sun and dry conditions.

Have a great day and Happy Thanksgiving!

