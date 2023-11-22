Native Arizona families join fight after New Mexico gets rid of MMIWR task force

Your Life
Now, families from New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Colorado banded together, protesting for action, feeling let down by the end of the MMIWR task force in New Mexico.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW MEXICO, NM (3TV/CBS 5) - The New Mexico government has come under heat from the Native American community after they quietly disbanded their Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives task force recently. It was made to address the high rate of killings and missing person cases in Native American communities.

Advocates say New Mexico was at the forefront of the fight in the crisis - a leader to Arizona who was finally catching up in the fight, too. But now, with their work in question, will Arizona have a trickledown effect?

You’ve heard their names: Jamie Yazzie, Laverda Sorrell, Ella Mae Begay. They are high-profile cases we’ve covered extensively of native women killed or never seen again. Their stories have resonated as their loved ones have fought for change. Now, families from New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Colorado banded together, protesting for action, feeling let down by the end of the MMIWR task force in New Mexico.

“How can it be over if we haven’t even started implementing the plan?” said Darlene Gomez. Gomez was part of that task force and is an attorney who works pro bono for native families in Arizona and New Mexico fighting for justice or even just attention from law enforcement about their loved one’s case.

Gomez said the New Mexico task force created a state response plan with more than 100 recommendations, but that hasn’t been executed or implemented yet.

She said New Mexico was setting the example of work being done to fix the crisis starting in 2019. Arizona has been years behind in comparison, just creating its own MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples) task force this year.

“I think that they’ve created the task force itself, but I don’t see a whole lot of movement in it. Where New Mexico was actively working this plan every single month and we had monthly meetings,” Gomez said. But that’s now abruptly ended.

Amplified voices at the capital did lead to a meeting with the governor’s office last week, but Gomez said it was a less-than-ideal outcome. “We asked the governor to sign a new executive order putting forth the second portion of the state response plan and they would not commit to it,” said Gomez.

Arizona’s Family asked the New Mexico governor’s office about this and why they disbanded and were sent this response Tuesday: “Task forces are created for the express purpose of completing a task. The second task force formed by the governor was created to draft a report of recommendations for how the state can continue to make progress on MMIP. The administration is continuing substantive and meaningful progress on MMIP and expects to announce the next phase of that work soon.”

Gomez said because the task force was disbanded, she stopped hearing back from partners at the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and other agencies who were working closely with the state of New Mexico before. She was already having trouble with that in Arizona, so her hope is as they fight for action in New Mexico, Arizona’s task force will continue meeting and outline changes they’ll be making soon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

