Man sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl poisoning death of Glendale teen

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was handed his punishment after laced fentanyl pills led to the death of a Glendale teen several years ago. Tucson native 29-year-old Michael Fox was sentenced to six years in prison for the death of then-16-year-old Hannah Pairrett.

On June 29, 2019, authorities say Fox sold three laced fentanyl pills to Hannah. Within one hour, she was found unconscious and not breathing. Hannah was rushed to the hospital but was declared brain dead. She died on July 1, 2019. Her family says Hannah initially believed she was taking Percocet, a prescription opioid.

Arizona’s Family spoke to Hannah’s family before the sentencing. Family members say Hannah was an animal lover and wanted to become a nurse. “There was a beautiful person taken from this world taken way too soon,” her mother, Danya Pairrett Ayers, said. “This was murder. Poison. We don’t like to call it an overdose.”

Court documents show Michael Fox sold Hannah Pairrett three blue M-30 pills. She was taking Percocet, but the counterfeit drugs were laced with fentanyl.

Fox was indicted by a grand jury in 2021 for the distribution of a controlled substance, resulting in death, serious bodily injury and another drug felony charge. However, he then pled guilty on a lesser charge of distribution of fentanyl in 2023. During a two-day hearing, a court determined the pills Fox sold Hannah caused her death. After his sentence, Fox will have five years of supervised release.

“This is not the first time we’ve held a fentanyl dealer responsible for a poisoning death under our federal sentencing laws and the federal sentencing guidelines,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in a statement. “But it’s the first time we’ve had a lengthy evidentiary hearing with scientific testimony on fentanyl as part of the sentencing. We appreciate our partnership with the DEA in helping provide a strong message of deterrence, and we particularly thank the victim’s family for their support of the prosecution and their patience waiting for its outcome.”

In the wake of Hannah’s death, her mother has been working with the Drug Induced Homicide organization to help other families impacted by fentanyl.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.