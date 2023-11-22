Man sentenced to 22 years for 11 drive-by shootings across Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man found guilty of shooting at nearly a dozen homes recently learned how long he’ll spend behind bars. On Wednesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Manuel Anthony Sierra was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting at the homes of his ex-girlfriend and her family.

For six months in 2021 and 2022, Sierra randomly fired at 11 homes where his ex and her extended family lived. In 10 of the shootings, multiple family members were home when bullets struck the front door, living room, bedroom windows, and bathroom, authorities said. He also set a car on fire, which belonged to his ex’s father. However, no one was killed or hurt in any of the drive-by shootings.

According to police, Manuel Sierra targeted multiple members of one family after dating someone related to them.

“Home should be a safe place. No one should have to live with the fear of being shot in their own house,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I am proud of the extensive work by law enforcement and MCAO prosecutors to hold this individual accountable and, most importantly, for bringing peace to these families who had been living in fear.”

Investigators used technology to arrest Sierra and link him to the crimes. Detectives used advanced ballistic evidence techniques, spent hours analyzing digital evidence and looked at hours of surveillance videos to find Sierra. Authorities also tracked his phone’s location and found anonymous threats sent to the victim and her family.

In early November, Sierra pleaded guilty to three felony counts. According to Mitchell, Sierra is also banned from having any contact with 32 of the victims for the rest of his life. “...the family suffered – and continues to suffer – anxiety, stress, and hardship as a direct result of the defendant’s actions,” a portion of Mitchell’s statement read.

