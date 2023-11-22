Make-A-Wish fulfills Arizona boy’s wish to be part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Make-A-Wish Arizona is granting one little boy a special holiday wish for this Thanksgiving. He, his five siblings and his parents are going to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person, and not only that, they’ll be a part of it!

Brave 4-year-old Luca was diagnosed with respiratory failure, and watching the parade has been a cherished tradition for him and his family. A nurse will accompany the family to care for his medical needs. “(He’s) been captivated by balloons, Christmas lights and, most of all, Santa Claus,” a Make-A-Wish spokesperson said. “This year, his wish to be a part of the parade will transform his holiday into an unforgettable experience.”

“We don’t know how many days we have,” Luca’s mother, Kamber Goff, said before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor. “We hope that we have a whole lot! And that’s the goal and the plan, but to have this to look forward to with him and to plan it out.” Luca had to go to the emergency room the other day, but the family was able to talk with him about their trip, which his mom said helped distract Luca.

“We pulled up pictures on our phone of the museum we’re going to go to,” she said. “And it was so great. While he was getting all of his pokes, he was able to focus in on the fun, and we were able to stay positive with him and that’s such a big thing for us.”

Make-A-Wish Arizona is the founding chapter of the international wish-granting organization. The charity was created in the ‘80s after Christopher James Greicius, who was battling leukemia at seven years old, wished to be a police officer. The community heard about his wish and came together to make it come true. The organization has been making wishes come true ever since, and chapters have expanded worldwide.

“Last night, we were talking about it,” Kamber said. “And he just got a communication device, and he just said, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go!’ He was so ready to go. He got a beautiful red coat from Macy’s for the parade, so he’s nice and warm.”

