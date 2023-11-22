Loop 303 partially closed in the West Valley due to a crash; delays expected

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southbound lanes of the Loop 303 are closed early Wednesday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Details are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened near Indian School Road in the West Valley near the City of Goodyear and Litchfield Park. Troopers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck and was conscious but details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released. At this time, southbound lanes are closed at Camelback Road while multiple northbound lanes are restricted as the investigation takes place.

Drivers are told to expect delays through the morning rush hour and as many venture out of the Valley for Thanksgiving. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

