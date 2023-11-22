Your Life
Loop 303 partially closed in the West Valley due to a crash; delays expected

A heavy police presence could be seen near the Indian School exit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southbound lanes of the Loop 303 are closed early Wednesday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Details are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened near Indian School Road in the West Valley near the City of Goodyear and Litchfield Park. Troopers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck and was conscious but details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released. At this time, southbound lanes are closed at Camelback Road while multiple northbound lanes are restricted as the investigation takes place.

Drivers are told to expect delays through the morning rush hour and as many venture out of the Valley for Thanksgiving. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

