Homeless shelter in Yuma serves Thanksgiving dinner to thousands

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The Crossroads Mission in Yuma started its three days of Thanksgiving on Tuesday. The Christian faith-based homeless shelter and drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation facility serving the community of Yuma, Arizona, and its surrounding areas since 1959!

In spite of being short on donations this year, Crossroads Mission CEO Myra Garlit said they have been able to meet the needs of the community. Crossroads Mission is a homeless shelter that primarily serves homeless people, but this holiday season, anyone is welcome to join their table. They’re expected to serve over one thousand Thanksgiving meals each day.

The holiday meal service began Tuesday with an enchilada plate, followed by a roast beef meal on Wednesday and a traditional Thanksgiving meal to be served on Thursday.

“We enjoy giving back to the community because the community gives so much to us. We love the people that come out to serve,” Garlit said. She says more than 100 volunteers showed up to help serve and deliver meals. “There’s kids, there’s so many parents here with their teenagers that are here to serve. That’s so awesome that they teach them at a young age to serve the community,” Garlit said.

One man who attended the feast said Crossroads Mission has been there for him in his toughest times. Torrance Sutton said he was living in the streets. He thanks the mission for helping him get a roof over his head. “I had nowhere to stay , nowhere to go when I got here. Seriously, I didn’t have anything. They helped me progress and get bigger and that’s what I did,” he said.

