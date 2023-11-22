Holiday weekend might get light rain in north Arizona, Valley should stay dry

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Once again, the Valley saw above-average temperatures today, with highs running in the mid-to-upper 70s.

For Thanksgiving, we should see highs in the mid-70s, but it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. However, those clouds will be mainly high- and mid-level clouds and no rain will fall around the Valley. After Thanksgiving Day, we’ll start to see temperatures moderate as a storm passes mainly to the north of Arizona.

The storm will bring in some more clouds, breezes and a slight chance for rain, mainly in northeast Arizona. Some of the models also bring a slight chance for rain to the Valley on Saturday morning, but we really aren’t expecting the rain to play out and actually happen. However, if it does, look for rain amounts well under 1/10th of an inch. In northeast Arizona, we may see some rainfall totals near 1/4” of an inch, but those will be outliers.

On this day in 1996, a small tornado touched down on a Kingman area farm, destroying some outbuildings. No one was hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.