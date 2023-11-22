Your Life
Here Before, Hear Now Podcast: Aaron Yazzie

The origins of a life among the stars
Here Before, Hear Now
Here Before, Hear Now(Arizona's Family)
By Colton Shone
Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Navajo mechanical engineer Aaron Yazzie talks about his upbringing and how it lead him to a career at NASA and their mission to Mars.

PRIOR EPISODES

Michael Allison: The former Native American liaison to AZDH, explains tribal health inequities and the policies in place to address them.Amy Denet Deal: Colton Shone talks to Amy Denet Deal, the founder of 4KINSHIP, an organization helping indigenous communities.

UNITY Leaders: Four tribal youth leaders from UNITY (United National Indian Tribal Youth) come together to talk about issues that are important to their separate regions of the country.

News anchor Aliyah Chavez: Ms. Chavez is the international news anchor for Indian Country Today’s newscast. Broadcast on over 100 public TV station around the world, her reporting focuses on Indigenous issues. She talks about her background being from Santo Domingo Pueblo in New Mexico and how her upbringing is see in her storytelling.

First Lady of the Navajo Nation Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren: Mrs. Blackwater-Nygren is the First Lady of the Navajo Nation. A lawyer and former state lawmaker, she now advocates for Navajo people. She also sits on the state’s newly created Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women taskforce.

Filmmaker Billy Luther: Mr. Luther is from the Navajo, Hopi and Acoma tribes. Based in California, he’s a filmmaker with several projects under his direction. His latest film, “Frybread Face and Me” is a coming-of-age story of a little boy who spends time on the Navajo reservation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

