Book a flight on a private plane with Set Jet in Scottsdale

In less than three years, Set Jet has executed over 6,300 flights with over 33,000 passengers...
In less than three years, Set Jet has executed over 6,300 flights with over 33,000 passengers flown.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Set Jet’s “buy a seat, not the jet” membership-based approach to private jet travel plugs you into a network of like-minded individuals looking for the same safe, luxurious, comfortable, and seamless private travel experience. Together, you have access to travel the way you want without the price premiums associated with traditional charter programs or the minimum passenger requirements of other semi-private options.

CEO Tom Smith is an avid aviation enthusiast with over 10,000 hours of flying time and is certified in multi‐engine aircraft as an airline transport pilot. Smith has ATP Type Ratings in the CE-500, CE-510s, CE-525s, G-100, IA-1125, and RA-390s. He has also completed numerous courses with Arizona Type Ratings, Jet Stream Type Ratings, FlightSafety for the Piaggio P180, SimCom for the Cessna 414, and Citation, including the Citation 560 Single Pilot Waiver program.

With Set Jet, you have access to travel the way you want without the price premiums associated with traditional charter programs.

He says they’ve been conceptualizing Set Jet for over twenty years with the goal of making true, luxury private jet travel more accessible. About ten years ago, Smith worked closely with the FAA and DOT on the business model. Set Jet started building a membership base in 2014 and launched its first flight in December 2019. In less than three years, Set Jet has grown to over 4,000 members across the cities they serve and has executed over 6,300 flights with over 33,000 passengers flown.

Set Jet | Phone: (818) 309-0485 | Address: 15011 N 75th St Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | setjet.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

