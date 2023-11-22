Arizonans need to be prepared for Thanksgiving kitchen fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Whether you’re cooking Thanksgiving for the first time or you’re an old pro at it, you have to be prepared for an unexpected kitchen fire. It happens all the time on Thanksgiving.

Valley fire departments give an annual demonstration every Thanksgiving week about the dangers of deep-frying turkeys incorrectly. It usually ends with a huge fire that spreads quickly, but deep frying your turkey incorrectly is not the only cause of Thanksgiving fires.

In the kitchen, Thanksgiving disasters are just as bad. “Nationally, a lot of people are hosting Thanksgiving for friends, so I think people are cooking larger meals,” said Amy Harris, State Farm Insurance spokesperson. “You’ve got multiple things going — your cooker, your stove, your grill, your fire. So that day is the most kitchen and grease fires of the year.”

Harris told On Your Side that State Farm Insurance paid out $196 million last year in kitchen fire claims, and $2 million of these dollars were Arizona claims. That’s not even counting other major insurance company payouts for the same reason.

So, to keep your Thanksgiving safe, make your kitchen a kid-free zone. Harris said, “Kids can be really be distracting especially if your hosting a lot of families and there are a lot of people around so it’s important to keep them away particularly when there’s an open flame.”

Another tip is to keep items, food packaging, towels and oven mitts away from the stovetop. “You always keep your mitts handy because you always want to have them in case you want to pull something out of the oven or a hot pan off the stove. And sometimes the flame can grab it and spread from there,” she said.”

And always cook with a lid nearby in case a pan flares up. “As you know, oxygen can fuel a fire so if you have a fire on top of your stove, just taking that lid and placing it over the pan could help extinguish it,” she said.

Also, if the inside of your oven catches fire, keep the door closed and turn off the heat. Opening the door will feed oxygen and make the fire worse.

And last but not least, keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

