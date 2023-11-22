Arizona restaurant owner sues state agriculture dept. over cage-free egg mandate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grant Krueger is like a lot of Arizona restaurant owners hit with higher food costs that he’s been forced to pass on to customers. And recently, eggs are one of the pricier products he’s been paying more for.

“Eggs are an incredibly important base ingredient in so many restaurant dishes and base recipes. It makes it very difficult to not pass off the cost collectively on to consumers,” Krueger said. “There just isn’t any other way for restaurants to continue to absorb their price increases.”

The Tucson restaurant owner believes the high cost of eggs is directly tied to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, which established new regulations last year that require all eggs produced and sold in Arizona to be cage-free by the year 2025.

A number of new mandates are already in place, which Krueger says is already driving egg prices up. John Thorpe is an attorney with the Goldwater Institute, a conservative public policy organization that represents Krueger. They’ve just filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona, claiming that the cage-free egg mandate is unconstitutional and violates state law, since it was not established by the voters or state lawmakers.

“This will increase costs all throughout the process, from production to consumption,” said Thorpe. “It will increase costs not only for those who have to switch over to cage-free eggs, but for those buying cage-free eggs. It will increase costs by reducing suppliers and producers who can now do business in Arizona and sell eggs in Arizona.

Some industry advocates and animal rights groups claim that cage-free eggs come from healthier hens, which are raised in a more humane environment. Critics argue that it places an undue burden on egg producers and drives prices up.

Krueger doesn’t think unelected officials should have such an impact on how his business is run. “It’s an incredibly slippery slope, and if the mandate is allowed to stand, where do you draw the line?” Krueger said. “When does the next appointed government agency get to make laws outside the legislative branch?”

About a dozen states currently have cage-free egg regulations in place. Whether Arizona will be allowed to keep its egg mandate will be up to the courts.

