Arizona man killed after small plane crashes outside Texas shopping center

PLANO, TX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man is dead after a small plane crashed earlier this week in a Dallas suburb.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Plano, Tex., just north of Air Park-Dallas Airport. CBS 11 reports the plane crashed right outside of Mama’s Daughters’ Diner, where it burst into flames.

Plano police confirmed the pilot was killed and that he was the only person on board the single-engine Mooney M20 aircraft. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified him as Elzie M. McDonald of Arizona, who was just days away from his 88th birthday. Online records show McDonald was a resident of Aguila, a small, unincorporated community in far northwest Maricopa County.

No one on the ground was injured. The crash, which is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

