After 3 generations and 70 years, Phoenix bridal shop permanently closing its doors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A family-owned Phoenix bridal shop is permanently closing after being in business for 70 years. Over the last seven decades, the family has owned a bar, furniture store and even a flower shop, eventually getting into the bridal industry and creating a legacy. Their last day in business will be Nov. 30, but before shutting their doors for good, the store is fulfilling all existing orders and putting the rest of their inventory on sale.

Azteca Bridal Plaza has sat near 10th and Washington Streets for years. “We are part of thousands of family’s special moments,” said Raoul Torrez, who, along with siblings, has decided to retire and close the business.

He and his family have been helping brides look beautiful as they walk down the aisle for three generations. Their family business ironically began as a love story between Kay and Adolfo Torrez. “It started with a job as a photographer, and she was working in the bars; back then, photographers would come into the bar to take a photo. And she walked up to him and asked if he would like a picture,” Josephine Torrez, Raoul’s niece.

The family says it was love at first sight. “She adored him, and he adored her; they were building something together, and they wanted to keep the family together,” Raoul said.

Together, Kay and Adolfo opened up a restaurant, a flower shop, and a furniture store, and then came the bridal shop, all in the same plaza. “It was something special to see how they interacted with customers,” Raoul said. “They treated everybody as family.”

Kay and Adolfo have since both passed away, leaving the business to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “I used to have a playpen downstairs, and when I was old enough to talk and walk, I would see if anybody needed a dressing room,” said Jenna Rosell, a great-granddaughter of Kay and Adolfo’s.

Her aunt, Josephine, also remembers being around the store at a young age, eventually becoming an employee around the age of 12 or 13. “When you’re in a family business like this, the involvement is from childhood, you’re in and around the business forever,” she said.

This month, the family took to social media to announce their retirement and the store’s closure. “Our parents, especially my mom knew that eventually the land would spring up opportunities beyond what we were doing,” Raoul said. Josephine echoed his sentiment, saying they’ve left behind a legacy of family and love.

The family sold the plaza to a longtime real estate investor, although plans have not been finalized. Next week will be the store’s last, and as they prepare for the final days, they will be discounting all gowns at 70%.

The owners are also asking anyone who has ever worked there or shopped there to share their memories with them through Facebook and Instagram.

