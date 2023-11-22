Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

Police were actively investigating two related scenes along Bethany Home Rd: one at 61th Avenue...
Police were actively investigating two related scenes along Bethany Home Rd: one at 61th Avenue and another at 68th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Glendale early Wednesday morning.

Glendale Police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded near 68th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a two people who had been shot. One victim was later pronounced dead while the other was rushed to the nearby hospital. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting but witnesses told authorities that the suspect looked like a “shorter-stature male in his 20s, possibly wearing a blue camo-pattern sweatshirt and blue jeans.”

Residents in the area are urged to use “extreme caution” as the investigation and search for the suspect remains active.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

A heavy police presence could be seen near the Indian School exit.
Loop 303 partially closed in the West Valley due to a crash; delays expected
Azteca Bridal Plaza has sat near 10th and Washington Streets for years.
After 3 generations and 70 years, Phoenix bridal shop permanently closing its doors
Get an inside look at Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakery, Elf University and more at the...
North Pole Experience in Flagstaff returns this week
Get an inside look at Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakery, Elf University and more at the...
A one of a kind North Pole experience that can only be accessed in Flagstaff
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area