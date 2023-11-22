1 dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Glendale early Wednesday morning.

Glendale Police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded near 68th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a two people who had been shot. One victim was later pronounced dead while the other was rushed to the nearby hospital. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting but witnesses told authorities that the suspect looked like a “shorter-stature male in his 20s, possibly wearing a blue camo-pattern sweatshirt and blue jeans.”

Residents in the area are urged to use “extreme caution” as the investigation and search for the suspect remains active.

