Woman standing on sidewalk killed after cars collide at Flagstaff intersection

Police and fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash to find 20-year-old Liana Skow...
Police and fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash to find 20-year-old Liana Skow seriously injured.(File image courtesy: Flagstaff Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is dead after two cars collided at a Flagstaff intersection, sending one vehicle onto the sidewalk where she was standing.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Route 66 and Riordan Road. Police and fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash to find 20-year-old Liana Skow seriously injured. She was rushed to Flagstaff Medical Center, where she later died. It’s unclear if anyone in the two vehicles was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash, but police say impairment is not suspected. Anyone with information is asked to contact Flagstaff police at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

