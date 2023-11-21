Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suns look to keep 3-game winning streak going against Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers and the Suns met twice in the preseason, with Phoenix winning both.
The Trail Blazers and the Suns met twice in the preseason, with Phoenix winning both.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns hope to keep their winning ways going in their third In-Season Tournament game as they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and you can watch it on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports network. To find out how to watch, click/tap here.

This is the first regular-season meeting between the two teams, and it has significance on multiple levels. Phoenix and Portland were part of a blockbuster trade in September that sent former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton from the Suns to the Trail Blazers for center Jusuf Nurkić, forward Nassir Little and guard Keon Johnson, who was later waived. Grayson Allen went from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Suns. Forward Tourmani Camara was also sent to the Trailblazers, while Portland’s Damian Lillard went to the Bucks. It marked an end to an up-and-down relationship between the Suns and Ayton. The former Arizona Wildcat helped the Suns get to the NBA Finals in 2021 with his intensive defensive play and natural offensive skills. The following year, he signed a four-year, $132 million contract but didn’t have the same production and fans felt like he disappeared in big moments or didn’t have the same effort. Wednesday marks his first regular season back in the Valley of the Sun as an opponent.

The Suns also need a win to stay alive in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. They are currently 1-1 in the Western Conference Group A, with the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 and the Utah Jazz 2-1. If the Lakers beat the Jazz on Tuesday night, they’ll automatically head to the knockout round, with the Suns hoping to get in as a wild card. Portland is 1-2 and in fourth place.

The Suns are a double-digit favorite over the Trail Blazers and have won three games in a row, most recently against the Jazz in Utah. They won a nailbiter on Sunday night 140-137 in double overtime. Kevin Durant had a game-high 39 points on 14-of-27 shooting, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks, including one on the final shot to win the game for Phoenix. Durant is averaging 31.4 points per game this year, second-highest in the NBA. Devin Booker, who has played in just five games this season because of various leg issues, finished with 26 points and eight assists, while Nurkic had a team-high 12 rebounds and 18 points on 7-11 from the field. They also beat Utah on Friday night for their first In-Season Tournament win. The Suns have scored 130+ points in each of their last three games, tying the franchise record for the most consecutive games with 130+ points.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Portland, who has lost 10 of 13, including seven in a row. Ayton, who averaged nearly 17 points and about 10 rebounds per game during five years for the Suns, is averaging 12.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. He’s shot just nine free throws and made seven. He’s part of the reason why Portland’s offense is so bad. The team is last in the league in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and points per game. Portland got crushed on Sunday night by the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-91, the seventh time this season the Trail Blazers haven’t scored at least 100 points. Injuries are also a factor, as Anfernee Simons has been hurt since the season opener, and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson has an injured ankle. Malcolm Brogdon could miss his sixth straight game.

The Trail Blazers and the Suns met twice in the preseason, with Phoenix winning both. However, Portland won the regular season series last year 2-1.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday at 7pm on Arizona's Family 3TV...
Phoenix hosts Portland after overtime win against Utah
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA...
Durant leads Suns past Jazz for second time in three days
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen...
Suns survive high-scoring night, beat Jazz for first In-Season Tournament win
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half...
Booker & Durant both score 31, Suns cruise to 133-115 win over Timberwolves