Storms in East and South could impact holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Phoenix Sky Harbor said it's been getting busier the closer Thanksgiving gets. AAA says it's the busiest traveling has been for Thanksgiving since 2005.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As millions of Americans head to the airport for Thanksgiving, a storm is brewing over much of the country in the East and South. AAA previously reported that 4.7 million Americans will be traveling by plane this holiday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms, rain and snow in these areas. This could impact flights and driving conditions on the roads. In total, the storm will impact 27 million Americans.

On Monday, as the storm system traveled over the south, there were several reported tornadoes, heavy rain and strong wind gusts. On Tuesday, conditions are expected to be windy, with a wintry mix impacting the Mid-Atlantic and North East.

This all led up to what AAA reprots as the highest level of Thanksgiving Travel since 2005, with more than 55 million Americans traveling.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, the highest number of reported delays as of 11 a.m., Tuesday, was 32. Many of the impacted flights are to the East and South.

