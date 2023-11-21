SRP to conduct annual canal dry-up in Mesa, Gilbert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Salt River Project (SRP) will soon begin draining portions of canals in the southside starting next Monday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 20.

During this annual process, fish are relocated, weeds and debris are cleaned from the canals, and repairs are made. This is to ensure the canal system provides clean and reliable water to its customers.

“The purpose is to make sure that there’s no underground damage that we’re seeing to the lining of the canal and that we’re getting out the trash and debris in it,” said Kyle Quiroz, a chemical applicator specialist for SRP.

Quiroz says that because of the generous snowpack we had this spring, there is a lot more mud and silt from the watershed. Crews will be going in to clean this and any items that may have been thrown into the water.

“Here lately we’ve been finding a lot of the e-bikes, skateboards, scooters, lots of mattresses,” Quiroz said. He reminds people to avoid littering in these canals to help keep our water clean.

In January, SRP will begin its dry-up on the northside through Feb. 7. SRP encourages people to stay clear of any canal construction and maintenance taking place. For more information click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.