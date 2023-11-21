Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

SRP to conduct annual canal dry-up in Mesa, Gilbert

The Salt River Project (SRP) will begin draining portions of the canal in the southside starting Monday through Dec. 20.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Salt River Project (SRP) will soon begin draining portions of canals in the southside starting next Monday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 20.

During this annual process, fish are relocated, weeds and debris are cleaned from the canals, and repairs are made. This is to ensure the canal system provides clean and reliable water to its customers.

“The purpose is to make sure that there’s no underground damage that we’re seeing to the lining of the canal and that we’re getting out the trash and debris in it,” said Kyle Quiroz, a chemical applicator specialist for SRP.

Quiroz says that because of the generous snowpack we had this spring, there is a lot more mud and silt from the watershed. Crews will be going in to clean this and any items that may have been thrown into the water.

“Here lately we’ve been finding a lot of the e-bikes, skateboards, scooters, lots of mattresses,” Quiroz said. He reminds people to avoid littering in these canals to help keep our water clean.

In January, SRP will begin its dry-up on the northside through Feb. 7. SRP encourages people to stay clear of any canal construction and maintenance taking place. For more information click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

No deputies were seriously hurt in at least two crashes during a pursuit with a domestic...
Pinal County deputies involved in crashes with ‘violent suspect’ in Apache Junction
File image of a mountain lion
Police help lost child to safety after mountain lion encounter in northern Arizona
The Salt River Project (SRP) will begin draining portions of the canal in the southside...
SRP to conduct annual canal dry-up in Mesa, Gilbert
Police and fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash to find 20-year-old Liana Skow...
Woman standing on sidewalk killed after cars collide at Flagstaff intersection