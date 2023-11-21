Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The Rolling Stones announce Glendale stop as part of 2024 North American tour

Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in London.(Scott Garfitt | Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) -- Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years. And on Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada. Their stop in Glendale is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

The tour hits 16 other major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Click/tap here for presale access.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Using everyday household items you likely already have to clean out that coffee stain.
Queen of Clean: Getting coffee stains out with household items
About 1 out of 5 drivers are behind on changing their car's oil and rotating their tires.
Car maintinance advice if you’re traveling in, out of Arizona this Thanksgiving
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
For people flying, Thanksgiving week had the potential to become messy at the nation’s biggest...
The hassle and hustle of Thanksgiving travel to and from Arizona in 2023