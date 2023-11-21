Your Life
Police seek driver and car with smashed windshield following ‘horrendous’ deadly hit-and-run

By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 74-year-old person was killed in a hit-and-run in Stamford on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened on West Main Street near Alvord Lane around 6:15 a.m.

They said the victim was crossing West Main Street on foot from north to south when the person was struck by a driver in the eastbound travel lanes.

Police believe the driver was speeding.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stamford police are seeking the driver of a damaged red sedan following a deadly hit-and-run.
Stamford police are seeking the driver of a damaged red sedan following a deadly hit-and-run.(Stamford police)

“This was a devastating crash, which caused heavy damage to the vehicle’s windshield and possibly deployed the airbag, along with causing horrendous injuries to the pedestrian,” Stamford police said. “There is no way that the operator of the vehicle did not know that he or she had been involved in this vicious collision.”

Police said the vehicle was only described as a red sedan.

A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Stamford on Nov. 21.
A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Stamford on Nov. 21.(Stamford police)

The vehicle had heavy damage to the windshield and the front end.

There’s no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.

