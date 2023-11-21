Your Life
Police: Man who killed two random people at Glendale bus stop was in an argument

Celaya is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of a discharge of a...
Celaya is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of a discharge of a firearm.(Arizona's Family/MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — New details paint the moments before two men were randomly shot to death at a Glendale bus stop Monday afternoon.

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family early Tuesday say that 911 dispatchers first got a report that two people had been shot at the bus stop near 51st and Northern avenues on Monday around 2:35 p.m. Multiple witnesses told officers they had seen the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Dominic Celaya, running away.

Authorities arrived to find the two male victims, identified only as a 69-year-old and 24-year-old. The older man had a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and arm, while the younger man was shot in his left arm and torso. Court paperwork says they both died within an hour of being shot. At the crime scene, Glendale police officers established a perimeter as one officer saw Celaya jumping a fence and running into a nearby neighborhood. Detectives also recovered shell casings from a nearby QuikTrip convenience store.

Celaya’s girlfriend then identified herself to officers and said that she was trying to leave the area when they got into an argument about an order of protection she had against him. At that point, she said, it turned physical. Moments later, Celaya got out of the car, fired in the middle of the street and then shot the two men, who were not involved in any way.

Celaya was later found hiding in a pile of compost in the backyard of a nearby home and was taken into custody after being bit by a police K-9. During his arrest, officers found a handgun on him.

Celaya has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on 2 counts of first-degree murder and firing a gun in a city. His bail is set at $1 million.

