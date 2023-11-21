Police help lost child to safety after mountain lion encounter in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A young boy is safe after Cottonwood police say he had a close encounter with a mountain lion over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy called 911 around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, saying that he spotted a mountain lion while hiking in a forest area on the west side of Cottonwood and that the lion was now continuing to linger in his same area. The boy said he was also lost, yet still “demonstrating remarkable calmness.”

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office called Cottonwood police for assistance, and two officers immediately responded. Using GPS coordinates provided by the boy, police were able to determine his location and found him unharmed. Officers then led him out of the woods to safety, where he was reunited with his mother.

While Cottonwood police say officers did not see the mountain lion, they consider it a likely scenario due to the boy’s familiarity with the area and the situation he described. “The Cottonwood Police Department commends the bravery and calmness displayed by the young hiker during this harrowing experience,” the department said in a news release posted on social media.

Police also offered safety tips, such as hiking in groups and making noise to reduce the chance of surprising wildlife. If you come across a mountain lion, police say to avoid running away. Instead, stand tall, wave your arms and speak loudly. It’s also a good idea to let someone know about your hiking plans and what time you expect to be back.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.