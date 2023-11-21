Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police help lost child to safety after mountain lion encounter in northern Arizona

File image of a mountain lion
File image of a mountain lion(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A young boy is safe after Cottonwood police say he had a close encounter with a mountain lion over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy called 911 around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, saying that he spotted a mountain lion while hiking in a forest area on the west side of Cottonwood and that the lion was now continuing to linger in his same area. The boy said he was also lost, yet still “demonstrating remarkable calmness.”

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office called Cottonwood police for assistance, and two officers immediately responded. Using GPS coordinates provided by the boy, police were able to determine his location and found him unharmed. Officers then led him out of the woods to safety, where he was reunited with his mother.

While Cottonwood police say officers did not see the mountain lion, they consider it a likely scenario due to the boy’s familiarity with the area and the situation he described. “The Cottonwood Police Department commends the bravery and calmness displayed by the young hiker during this harrowing experience,” the department said in a news release posted on social media.

Police also offered safety tips, such as hiking in groups and making noise to reduce the chance of surprising wildlife. If you come across a mountain lion, police say to avoid running away. Instead, stand tall, wave your arms and speak loudly. It’s also a good idea to let someone know about your hiking plans and what time you expect to be back.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale

Latest News

Fish are relocated, weeds and debris are cleaned from the canals, and repairs are made during...
SRP to conduct annual canal dry-up in Mesa, Gilbert
The Salt River Project (SRP) will begin draining portions of the canal in the southside...
SRP to conduct annual canal dry-up in Mesa, Gilbert
Police and fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash to find 20-year-old Liana Skow...
Woman standing on sidewalk killed after cars collide at Flagstaff intersection
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday 11/21/23
Mostly clear skies in Arizona with some winds