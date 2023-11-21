Pinal County deputies involved in crashes with ‘violent suspect’ in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in custody after leading Pinal County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit involving at least two crashes with patrol vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies had been searching for a “violent suspect” from a domestic violence situation that happened in San Tan Valley this morning. This afternoon, the suspect was spotted in Mesa and sped away when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop.

During the ensuing pursuit, PCSO says the suspect rammed one patrol vehicle, then drove the wrong way and hit another patrol vehicle head-on. A third PCSO vehicle was also damaged during the chase. The pursuit eventually ended near the roundabout at Superstition Boulevard and State Route 88, where the suspect was taken into custody.

All deputies involved in the collisions were checked as a precaution, but the sheriff’s office says no one was seriously hurt. Other details, including the suspect’s name, were not immediately available.

