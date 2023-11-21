Your Life
No major traffic closures or restrictions for Thanksgiving weekend, ADOT says

There will be no major traffic closures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There will be no major traffic closures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, beginning on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT says this should help alleviate some travel delays as highways and interstates are expected to be backed from Wednesday afternoon through Monday morning.

“Sixteen people were killed last year in a total of 16 fatal crashes on all Arizona roads, including local streets, over the Thanksgiving weekend. Four of those fatalities occurred in crashes listed as alcohol-related,” the agency said in a news release.

Expect particularly busy travel along Interstate 17 and State Route 87 north of Phoenix. You can also expect congestion along Interstate 10 from the California-Arizona border into the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas. Officials also want to remind you to slow down if ADOT workers, first responders, or disabled vehicles are off to the side.

What should I know before I hit the road?

Packing an emergency kit is essential, ADOT says. You never know if you will experience severe weather, car troubles or a traffic jam. Consider checking your vehicle’s tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and windshield wipers before traveling. Some ideas for an emergency kit from ADOT include:

  • Extra bottled water
  • Snack foods
  • A flashlight and extra batteries
  • Blankets
  • Warm clothing, including extra gloves
  • First aid essentials

