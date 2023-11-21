New technology finds ‘single bullet theory’ in JFK assassination scientifically impossible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Wednesday marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while driving through downtown Dallas. It’s a historic event that has fueled theories and conspiracies about what happened.

But now, with modern technology, an engineering and animation lab has found something new that they said proves the “single bullet theory” is not possible scientifically.

On Nov. 22, 1963, hundreds lined the streets of Dallas to see JFK and First Lady Jackie O. “The President’s car is now turning off of Elm Street, and it will be only a matter of minutes before he arrives at the Fremont,” a radio broadcast said.

Then, one of the country’s most famous tragedies - President Kennedy was shot twice by Lee Harvey Oswald. “It appears as though something has happened on the motorcade route, I repeat, something has happened on the motorcade route,” the radio broadcast contained. Walter Cronkite went on the air. “President Kennedy died at 1 p.m. central standard time,” Cronkite said.

The Warren Commission was tasked with investigating and presenting the findings of the shooting. They found JFK was shot twice from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald from the 6th floor of the Texas School Book Depository and that the bullet that struck John F. Kennedy in his neck was the same bullet that struck and went through Texas Governor John Connally, who was sitting in the passenger seat in front of JFK.

“The analysis that we’ve gone through so far is that those can’t be the same bullet. They don’t align,” said Stanley Stoll, CEO of Knott Laboratory. “We can’t make Governor Connally’s position match.”

Knott Laboratory is a forensic engineering and animation lab that a former justice department attorney hired to re-examine the single bullet theory. They took laser scanners to Dealy Plaza, then brought them back to their computer, and the data they collected from the lasers are tiny points - millions of them - to make a point cloud.

“It’s a digital twin. It’s bringing the field to your computer. The exact replica of whatever you wanted to scan,” said Stoll. “Everything used to be two dimensional, and what you saw on camera may or may not be accurate. Now you can truly analyze it.”

They then took the infamous Zapruder film that has the clearest video of when John F. Kennedy was shot and matched it to their point cloud. Everything was matching up perfectly until the Texas governor was shot too, reportedly by the bullet that went through the president first. “What through the investigation comes to show is that those aren’t in line. Governor Connally, his wound is sitting 6-10 inches toward the outside of the vehicle,” said Stoll. “You have to slide Governor Connally to the inside of the vehicle; you have to slide him to the left to get that alignment.”

Based on those findings, Stoll said you have to look at a new hypothesis that there was a second bullet. The question: from where? One person with inside knowledge of the government investigation believes there was another bullet, too.

The FBI questioned Sammy “The Bull” Gravano about this after he became a government informant for the mafia. “I know what it is to kill someone,” said Gravano. “You don’t bounce and come this way. When you bounce and come this way you got hit in the front with a bullet. Another one.”

“So you think JFK was struck from the front?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “You can see it,” said Gravano. “That went in, and that’s from the grassy knoll.” Gravano said he was sure. However, there were no Mafiosos on the grassy knoll.

Stoll said while their lab doesn’t know where the second bullet came from, their technology and visualization are ready for ballistics experts to analyze just that. “Okay, here’s where our science ends. Now everybody else, law enforcement, investigations, the people who are fantastic with that. Now come in and use our information and see what you think,” Stoll said.

Stoll said Knott Laboratory welcomes any and all feedback from the public after listening to and viewing their scientific findings and evidence. They are careful to go as far as science proves without theory or opinion mixed in.

Their lab is also hoping after getting their findings out in the media, they’ll be able to meet with the federal government about them. We are working on a True Crime Arizona podcast episode about this that will come out next week with much more detail.

