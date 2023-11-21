Man arrested after deadly shooting at High Street shopping district in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month in a popular shopping center.

On Monday, authorities arrested 28-year-old DeAngelo Robinson on multiple felony charges, including murder after an incident that happened on Oct. 22. According to detectives, they responded to the area of 54th and High streets just after 10:20 p.m. and found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Abashe Mathis, with at least one gunshot wound. Mathis was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details surrounding a possible motive weren’t immediately released and police haven’t said what linked Robinson to the alleged crimes.

