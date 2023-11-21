Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

It’s been nearly one year since a Phoenix track coach’s murder; case still unsolved

Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are remembering him after he was tragically shot and killed.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One year ago this week, Camelback High School’s substitute teacher and track coach David Denogean was murdered while walking his dog on 12th St near Maryland Avenue. Denogean was beloved in the community; family and friends said they don’t know why anyone would shoot and kill him.

So far, police have not arrested anyone, only releasing surveillance video of the moments before the shooting, which happened on the sidewalk near Feeny’s Bar in Phoenix. Now, the Denogean family is doing everything they can to remember their loved one and ensure the case stays in the public eye. “Keeping David in the public eye is very important so we don’t allow this case to go cold,” said Frank Denogean, who said he’s perplexed that anyone would want to hurt his son. “He was larger than life, he would bear hug people,” said Frank.

Family and friends will gather on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 6 p.m. to remember David. The Denogean family has started fundraising for a higher reward bonus for anyone with information leading to an arrest. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

This Gilbert student got a police ride along to her school as a prize for winning a fundraiser.
Gilbert student's reward for raising money, spreading kindness
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce Glendale stop as part of 2024 North American tour
Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are remembering him after...
It's been nearly one year since murder of beloved track coach in Phoenix
The vintage clothing store recently opened in Tempe, Ariz. and plans to be part of "Secondhand...
Add ‘Secondhand Sunday’ to the traditional holiday shopping weekend