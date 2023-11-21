It’s been nearly one year since a Phoenix track coach’s murder; case still unsolved

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One year ago this week, Camelback High School’s substitute teacher and track coach David Denogean was murdered while walking his dog on 12th St near Maryland Avenue. Denogean was beloved in the community; family and friends said they don’t know why anyone would shoot and kill him.

So far, police have not arrested anyone, only releasing surveillance video of the moments before the shooting, which happened on the sidewalk near Feeny’s Bar in Phoenix. Now, the Denogean family is doing everything they can to remember their loved one and ensure the case stays in the public eye. “Keeping David in the public eye is very important so we don’t allow this case to go cold,” said Frank Denogean, who said he’s perplexed that anyone would want to hurt his son. “He was larger than life, he would bear hug people,” said Frank.

Family and friends will gather on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 6 p.m. to remember David. The Denogean family has started fundraising for a higher reward bonus for anyone with information leading to an arrest. For more information, click/tap here.

