Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year

Good news! Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year. (Credit: KAIT, American Farm Bureau Federation, POOL, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year will not leave your wallet starving for cash.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the price tag on the food items needed for Thanksgiving feasts this year is a little less expensive compared to 2022.

Foods needed to feed 10 people like turkey, stuffing, vegetables and macaroni and cheese, cost an average of $61.17, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. While that is 25% more expensive compared to 2019, it is a 4.5% drop from 2022.

“Grocery inflation is at its lowest level in over two years, with prices for eggs, milk, bacon and fresh veggies lower than last year,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Consumers can also try to trim their food bill even more by looking for deals on their grocery store shelves.

“In the last several years, we’ve seen a significant uptick in shopping store brands rather than name brands. Which is a good way to save some money without skimping on quality,” said Veronica Nigh, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

People in the Midwest have the least expensive Thanksgiving meal on average, followed by the South, the West and the Northeast.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey is based on prices in all 50 states and Puerto Rico taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

