Good Morning Arizona shares favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes

America really likes their Thanksgiving sides... and so does the GMAZ crew!
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Amanda Herrera
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is nearly here! And according to a new survey from Shipt, a majority of Americans would rather have Thanksgiving without a turkey than a Thanksgiving without side dishes. When it comes to side dishes, the average American serves five side dishes at the Thanksgiving table. The survey also found America’s #1 side dish was stuffing! The GMAZ crew is now sharing their own favorite side dish recipes with you.

Tess’ Fruit Kabob Turkey

What You’ll Need:

  • Assorted fruit (grapes, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, cuties)
  • 1 pear
  • Candy eyes (you’ll find them in cake decorating aisle)
  • Wooden/bamboo skewers
  • Toothpicks

Preparation

  1. Wash and cut fruit as needed
  2. Assemble the “feathers”: Skewer the fruit in any order you want, but make sure the fruit is in the same order on each skewer.

(Note: 10-15 skewers of fruit will make a turkey with a full spread of feathers.)

  1. Use pear for turkey body. Put on eyes (I get icing to make them stick on pear)
  2. Stick skewers into pear so they fan around like feathers
  3. Finish with orange slices on for legs (or use baby carrots) and use toothpicks for it to stay in place.

Gina’s Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 14 oz bag of broccoli
  • 1 can cream of chicken soup
  • 1 small jar of Cheez Whiz (8 0z)
  • ½ cup butter melted (or ½ stick)
  • ½ cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup Minute Rice (uncooked)

Preparation:

  1. Sauté onions in butter; add to and mix with all other ingredients.
  2. Bake in buttered 2-quart casserole dish for 30-40 minutes at 350-degrees. (You may microwave for 10-15 minutes in a microwavable dish.)
  3. This dish is easy to double.

Ian’s Off the Cob Elote

  • Grilled corn cut off the cob (10 ears)
  • Grilled, diced jalapenos (3)
  • Grilled, diced onion (1)
  • Finely chopped cilantro (1 bunch)
  • Lime juice (3 limes)
  • Half cup of mayo
  • Spice, heat of your choice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Stir and serve chilled or warm

