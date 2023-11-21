Good Morning Arizona shares favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes
America really likes their Thanksgiving sides... and so does the GMAZ crew!
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is nearly here! And according to a new survey from Shipt, a majority of Americans would rather have Thanksgiving without a turkey than a Thanksgiving without side dishes. When it comes to side dishes, the average American serves five side dishes at the Thanksgiving table. The survey also found America’s #1 side dish was stuffing! The GMAZ crew is now sharing their own favorite side dish recipes with you.
Tess’ Fruit Kabob Turkey
What You’ll Need:
- Assorted fruit (grapes, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, cuties)
- 1 pear
- Candy eyes (you’ll find them in cake decorating aisle)
- Wooden/bamboo skewers
- Toothpicks
Preparation
- Wash and cut fruit as needed
- Assemble the “feathers”: Skewer the fruit in any order you want, but make sure the fruit is in the same order on each skewer.
(Note: 10-15 skewers of fruit will make a turkey with a full spread of feathers.)
- Use pear for turkey body. Put on eyes (I get icing to make them stick on pear)
- Stick skewers into pear so they fan around like feathers
- Finish with orange slices on for legs (or use baby carrots) and use toothpicks for it to stay in place.
Gina’s Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 14 oz bag of broccoli
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 small jar of Cheez Whiz (8 0z)
- ½ cup butter melted (or ½ stick)
- ½ cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup Minute Rice (uncooked)
Preparation:
- Sauté onions in butter; add to and mix with all other ingredients.
- Bake in buttered 2-quart casserole dish for 30-40 minutes at 350-degrees. (You may microwave for 10-15 minutes in a microwavable dish.)
- This dish is easy to double.
Ian’s Off the Cob Elote
- Grilled corn cut off the cob (10 ears)
- Grilled, diced jalapenos (3)
- Grilled, diced onion (1)
- Finely chopped cilantro (1 bunch)
- Lime juice (3 limes)
- Half cup of mayo
- Spice, heat of your choice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Stir and serve chilled or warm
