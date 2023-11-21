Your Life
Gilbert student gets special ride to school for spreading kindness

Kinslee's school fundraiser involved spreading kindness and she did the most. Her prize for her efforts was getting a ride to school in a Chandler police SUV.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Every morning, we feature Something Good happening in our community. This one is a prime example because it features a school fundraiser that doesn’t involve selling anything. Instead, kids are raising money by spreading kindness! One East Valley girl was rewarded with a cool ride to school for doing good deeds.

Kinslee got to ride to American Leadership Academy in south Gilbert after winning the Raise Craze Fundraiser at her school. She rode with Chandler police officer Willie Walker, who happens to be a school resource officer at Basha High School. He took her to school in this patrol unit, and her big smile says it all! No doubt she’ll remember this for a long time. So thanks, Chandler police, for giving her the star treatment, and thank you, Kinslee, for spreading kindness.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

