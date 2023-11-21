Gilbert student gets special ride to school for spreading kindness

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Every morning, we feature Something Good happening in our community. This one is a prime example because it features a school fundraiser that doesn’t involve selling anything. Instead, kids are raising money by spreading kindness! One East Valley girl was rewarded with a cool ride to school for doing good deeds.

Kinslee got to ride to American Leadership Academy in south Gilbert after winning the Raise Craze Fundraiser at her school. She rode with Chandler police officer Willie Walker, who happens to be a school resource officer at Basha High School. He took her to school in this patrol unit, and her big smile says it all! No doubt she’ll remember this for a long time. So thanks, Chandler police, for giving her the star treatment, and thank you, Kinslee, for spreading kindness.

