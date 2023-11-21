Your Life
A cooler Thanksgiving ahead for Phoenix!

Some clouds in the morning, then partly sunny for the day!
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It has been a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs pushing close to 80 degrees in the Valley hotspots!

High pressure is building in from the west, pushing temperatures to 4-6 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows tonight will be in the low to mid-50s. Look for sunny skies and dry conditions statewide on Wednesday, so we don’t anticipate any travel troubles along the freeways and highways.

Thanksgiving is looking cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with highs cooling down to around 74.

Look for clouds in the morning turning to mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon!
Look for clouds in the morning turning to mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon!(AZ Family)

A new system will be coming down from the north on Friday night into Saturday, bringing cooler and windy conditions with a slight chance of rain, mostly in the higher elevations. There is a slight chance of some overnight rain in the Valley’s upslope areas Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Saturday’s Territorial Cup game between UofA and ASU looks partly sunny with highs around or just under 70 degrees. Sunday and Monday look dry and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Look for clouds and a slight chance of rain early that morning-partly sunny for the kickoff at...
Look for clouds and a slight chance of rain early that morning-partly sunny for the kickoff at 1:30pm.(AZFamily)

