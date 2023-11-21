Cool morning, but a bit warmer this afternoon in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Another cool morning is on tap in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s! We will see a breezy morning in parts of the valley with wind gusts around 20 mph, especially on the outskirts of town.

Highs will be a tad warmer on Tuesday, with highs around 79 later in the afternoon. Winds will also relax in some parts of the state, namely, western Arizona, where it has been quite windy for several days.

Sunshine continues into Wednesday across Arizona, but we will start adding clouds for Thanksgiving. Highs on that day will be in the mid-70s in Phoenix and be wonderful across the state.

While we’ll stay dry for the holiday, we’re also keeping an eye on a trough that will swing into the region by this weekend. It means rain chances, mainly in northern Arizona, but we will keep a slight chance for some rain in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Have a great day!

