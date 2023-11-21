Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

This Gilbert student got a police ride along to her school as a prize for winning a fundraiser.
Gilbert student's reward for raising money, spreading kindness
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in...
Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
Family and friends remember David Denogean, who was shot and killed near 12th Street and...
It’s been nearly one year since a Phoenix track coach’s murder; case still unsolved