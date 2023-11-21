Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot in court, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Both a liberal group that sought to disqualify Donald Trump and the former president himself on Monday night appealed a judge’s ruling that Trump “engaged in insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021 but can stay on the state’s primary ballot.

The appeals were filed with the Colorado Supreme Court. The ruling by Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace on Friday — which said Trump is not covered by the constitution’s ban on insurrectionists holding office — was the latest in a series of defeats for the effort to end Trump’s candidacy with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The constitutional provision has only been used a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It was created to prevent former Confederates from returning to government positions.

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filing on behalf of a group of Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters, argued that Wallace was wrong in ruling that it’s not clear the provision was intended to apply to presidents. Trump, meanwhile, appealed Wallace’s finding that he did engage in insurrection and questioned whether a state court judge like her, rather than Congress, should settle the issue.

The case will be heard by the seven justices on the state court, all of whom were appointed by Democrats.

Colorado officials have urged a final decision by Jan. 5, 2024, when they must finalize their primary ballot. The next step after Colorado’s high court would be the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on Section 3.

Trump has slammed the lawsuits as “election interference” by Democratic “dark money” groups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Phillip Fitzpatrick gifted trip to Canada after overestimating the cost. Arizona's Family...
Arizona man goes viral on 'The Price is Right'
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
Could the influx of migrants at our southern border impact Arizona’s economy?
Could the influx of migrants at our southern border impact Arizona’s economy?
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving