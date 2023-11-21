Your Life
Arizona man goes viral after overbidding cost of Canadian vacation on ‘Price is Right’

Phillip Fitzpatrick gifted trip to Canada after overestimating the cost. Arizona's Family caught up with him before his big getaway!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona man is getting a lot of grief over his appearance on CBS’s “Price is Right.” He lost after guessing way over the cost of vacationing in a small Canadian city. But the city saw the clip and loved it so much they invited him to come anyway!

Phillip Fitzpatrick says he’s always been a big fan of the show and got called to “come on down,” in August. He says he’s visited Canada several times but never the city of New Westminster. So when it came time for his bid on a free trip there, he thought it must cost a lot. He soon realized he had bid nearly $3,000 more than the trip’s value.

He didn’t win, but his mishap went viral on social media, and the tourism team from New Westminster started a hashtag: #SearchForPhillip. He doesn’t have social media but found out through a friend and was initially skeptical.

“I emailed Price is Right and they said it’s never happened before. Nope, [it’s] never happened before. But they said it’s a legit company,” Fitzpatrick told Arizona’s Family. “They offered the trip. So it’s been a lot of fun. My friends and family are going nuts!”

Fitzpatrick is set to have lunch with the mayor, among a few other scheduled events on his itinerary.

