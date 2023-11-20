Your Life
Two people shot near Glendale intersection

Police are looking into what led up to a shooting that left two people with life-threatening injuries in Glendale.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are fighting for their lives after they were shot in Glendale on Monday afternoon.

It happened at or near a bus stop at 51st Avenue and Northern Avenues around 2:30 p.m. Police said the victims have life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire. Aerial video shows crime tape blocking off a bus stop and part of Northern Avenue. Clothing can be seen near the stop.

No other information has been released. An investigation is underway.

