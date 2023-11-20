Two people shot near Glendale intersection

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are fighting for their lives after they were shot in Glendale on Monday afternoon.

It happened at or near a bus stop at 51st Avenue and Northern Avenues around 2:30 p.m. Police said the victims have life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire. Aerial video shows crime tape blocking off a bus stop and part of Northern Avenue. Clothing can be seen near the stop.

No other information has been released. An investigation is underway.

